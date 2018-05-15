The makers of the highly anticipated Race 3 have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Salman Khan film. The trailer brings you power-packed action, drama, revenge, and some dazzling performances by the leading ladies. The action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala in prominent roles.

Also, the background score of the film is extremely thrilling and adds to the entire action and drama. From rocket-launchers to powerhouse action scenes, the trailer brings you all. This multi-starrer flick is expected to break many box office records post its release. From Bobby Deol to Anil Kapoor, each character seems to have done full justice to their roles. The trailer of Race 3 is trending on number one on social media in just a few minutes of its release.

While the previous part was directed by Abbas – Mustan, the third instalment is being helmed by Remo D’Souza. Race 3 will be backed by Tips Films & Salman Khan films and is slated to release on Eid this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will be the only ones in Race 3 who have previously been the part of the previous parts and rest the entire star cast of the film are fresh. While Anil has been a part of the entire franchise till date, Jacqueline was in the second part of the action-thriller. Besides Race 3, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 which are slated to release next year.

