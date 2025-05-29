Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta resigns as Miss Grand International 2024 citing toxic environment. MGI terminates her title, citing duty failure and demands crown return within 30 days.

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title


Rachel Gupta, who made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International 2024 title, has stepped down from her position. In a heartfelt social media post, Gupta said her decision was driven by ongoing mistreatment and a toxic environment within the organisation.

Gupta, crowned on October 25, 2024, wrote, “The months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence.” She added, “I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know.”

She also revealed that she plans to release a detailed video soon, sharing more about the challenges she faced during her time with the organisation.

Reacting strongly to her announcement, the Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation issued an official statement on social media. MGI confirmed that Rachel Gupta’s title has been officially terminated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The organisation stated that Gupta failed to carry out her assigned duties and took part in external projects without their approval. They also cited her refusal to participate in an official trip to Guatemala as another reason behind their decision.

MGI has now requested Rachel Gupta to return the Miss Grand International crown to their head office within 30 days.

Rachel’s departure comes just months after a widely celebrated win that made her the 12th titleholder in the pageant’s history. Her victory was historic for India, and videos from the event had gone viral, especially one in which the second runner-up, Thae Su Nyein, was seen being stripped of her crown and sash by a pageant director immediately after the ceremony.

Now, Rachel’s resignation and the organisation’s sharp response have sparked discussions on the darker side of global beauty contests. Her upcoming video is expected to provide more insight into the events that led to this dramatic fallout.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Filed under

Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta Resigns

newsx

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana...
newsx

How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?
RBI Sees Stable Inflation

RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost
newsx

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?
newsx

Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features
newsx

Rahul Gandhi’s Affidavit Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Savarkar-Godse Link
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana...

How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?

How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?

RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost

RBI Sees Stable Inflation Outlook Amid Global Cooling, Monsoon Boost

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features

Sony Launches FX2 Camera With Full-Frame 33MP Sensor And 4K 60p: Price, Specs, And Features

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Lifestyle

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience