Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta, who made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International 2024 title, has stepped down from her position. In a heartfelt social media post, Gupta said her decision was driven by ongoing mistreatment and a toxic environment within the organisation.

Gupta, crowned on October 25, 2024, wrote, “The months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence.” She added, “I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know.”

She also revealed that she plans to release a detailed video soon, sharing more about the challenges she faced during her time with the organisation.

Reacting strongly to her announcement, the Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation issued an official statement on social media. MGI confirmed that Rachel Gupta’s title has been officially terminated.

The organisation stated that Gupta failed to carry out her assigned duties and took part in external projects without their approval. They also cited her refusal to participate in an official trip to Guatemala as another reason behind their decision.

MGI has now requested Rachel Gupta to return the Miss Grand International crown to their head office within 30 days.

Rachel’s departure comes just months after a widely celebrated win that made her the 12th titleholder in the pageant’s history. Her victory was historic for India, and videos from the event had gone viral, especially one in which the second runner-up, Thae Su Nyein, was seen being stripped of her crown and sash by a pageant director immediately after the ceremony.

Now, Rachel’s resignation and the organisation’s sharp response have sparked discussions on the darker side of global beauty contests. Her upcoming video is expected to provide more insight into the events that led to this dramatic fallout.

