RadhaKrishn lead stars Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh along with 180 crew members are stuck at Umargaon sets since the time lockdown began.

The coronavirus outbreak has not just affected lives globally, it has made things even more challenging and stressful mentally and physically. Offices, industries have been closed, moreover, the entertainment sector including the shoots of shows and films have also come to a standstill. Even RadhaKrishn team is also going through a tough time as the cast of the show is stuck on the sets from the time, the lockdown has been imposed.

Yes, you heard it right, as per reports, 180 crew members along with the lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and Nimoy Bali are locked at Umargaon shoot location, which is near Maharastra border. Moreover, the entire team is stuck there since the time, the lockdown started a month back. Mallika Singh, who plays the role of Radha’s mother in the show added that even her mother is with them at the sets.

Mallika revealed that they thought after a few days, the lockdown will get relaxed and they can return but nothing like that happened. She added that their production house has given them flats so all of them are safe and comfortable there with all facilities. She said that the entire location and all the buildings are sanitized well and the preventive measures are taken.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Karan Kundra approached amid breakup reports with Anusha Dandekar?

Further, Sumedh also revealed that due to some work we had to stay but didn’t know that life will take a turn in just a day. He added that the most important thing is to be safe and the entire team is very safe here.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App