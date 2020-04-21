The coronavirus outbreak has not just affected lives globally, it has made things even more challenging and stressful mentally and physically. Offices, industries have been closed, moreover, the entertainment sector including the shoots of shows and films have also come to a standstill. Even RadhaKrishn team is also going through a tough time as the cast of the show is stuck on the sets from the time, the lockdown has been imposed.
Yes, you heard it right, as per reports, 180 crew members along with the lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and Nimoy Bali are locked at Umargaon shoot location, which is near Maharastra border. Moreover, the entire team is stuck there since the time, the lockdown started a month back. Mallika Singh, who plays the role of Radha’s mother in the show added that even her mother is with them at the sets.
Mallika revealed that they thought after a few days, the lockdown will get relaxed and they can return but nothing like that happened. She added that their production house has given them flats so all of them are safe and comfortable there with all facilities. She said that the entire location and all the buildings are sanitized well and the preventive measures are taken.
What happens when everybody feels you’re the strongest among others around you? They just protect others except you. And then your vulnerability which only you’re aware of pushes you towards acquiring the strength you never had. That’s how a child learns to be a warrior. .✨ What happens when the world just treats you like a merciless heartless warrior after that? Specially Not knowing the sensitive heart is somewhere pleading to live the playful way? You start understanding your reflection on your own, you start believing the kind soft child in you. Thats how a warrior learns to stay a kid at heart. ❤️
Further, Sumedh also revealed that due to some work we had to stay but didn’t know that life will take a turn in just a day. He added that the most important thing is to be safe and the entire team is very safe here.
In this journey, I came across people i loved to work with. Often with time you develop a good bond with whomsoever . But my mama right here, things are different here, for such a little time i worked with you, but the connection i have with you is stronger than usual! You’re one of a kind, pure, naive as well, you’re a positive soul, understanding co- actor and much more. I met a person who is an ideal and loving father and husband who loves his family like anything. Perhaps i aim to keep my family as joyful as you do, will try to learn the most from you. I met a person whose got the strongest arms and the softest heart! We all love you @arpitranka ! ❤️ You are always a hero for us! Radhakrishn will miss you 🤗 Aata rahunga milne mama