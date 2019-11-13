Disha Patani who made her presence among the youth of India is now heading towards her new project with Salman Khan. Salman Khan shared the first picture of the beginning of the film Radhe along with the entire team.

Disha Patani always stays connected to the audience and misses no chance to interact with them. The actress shares her all moods with her fans and comment on their activities too. She loves to share her moments with fans and to stay tunned with them. In the recent past, Disha Patani opened an account on Youtube and launches her new channel.

Her efforts for the channel are commendable, her videos are realistic and interesting that engage the audience. Some similar kind of the video she made on the set of Radhe to show her real outcome. The actress flaunts her glittery shoes and obedient makeup which makes her look super adorable. The actress also shared that how lovely it was shooting for Salman Khan starrer.

Well, it is not the first time when Disha Patani is working with Salman Khan. In the film Bharat, Disha Patani was seen in a romantic item number with Salman Khan that goes popular. Disha Patani sizzles in the perfect outfit that is yellow saree. There is no doubt that Disha Patani will again make the fans owe with her new dress up and looks. Apart from that, Disha Patani will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s next. Ekta Kapoor also appreciated Disha Patani and said that she connects with the youth made her a solo actress for the next film.

