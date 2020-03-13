Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: There were many speculations about the antagonist in Salman Khan's starrer but now the air is cleared. Randeep Hooda is going to play the antagonist in the film.

Salman Khan has announced his next Eid venture Radhe: Your most wanted bhai earlier and now the most of the production of the film has also been done. There were a lot of rumors about the film who is going to play the antagonist in the film. It is a Prabhu Deva’s action thriller film so the fans have big expectations in the action sequences. So it is important for the producer and Salman Khan to keep the action sequence iconic. Earlier there were speculations that Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla is going to play the antagonist in Salman Khan’s starrer.

But now the director’s producers and other team members clear the air that Randeep Hudda is going to play the antagonist in Salman Khan’s film. In a recent interview, Salman Khan revealed that Radhe is a long term project for him and he wanted the film to be a perfect one. Whereas Randeep Hooda said in an interview that he doesn’t want to work in a negative role but Salman Khan insisted him do this character.

He respected him a lot and having a good bonding that is why he agreed to play the antagonist in Radhe. Whereas Disha Patani also shared her experience while sharing the screen space with Salman Khan. She said that she got an opportunity in Bharat and she had no clue if she will get the opportunity again. It is itself a big thing to perform with superstar Salman Khan. She is really excited about the projects and grateful that Salman Khan gives her a chance again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App