Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, recently showcased her dancing skills at a friend's wedding in Mumbai. A video capturing Radhika dancing with her friends to the lively track 'Anarkali Disco Chali' from the 2010 film Housefull has taken social media by storm.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani, recently showcased her dancing skills at a friend's wedding in Mumbai


Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, recently showcased her dancing skills at a friend’s wedding in Mumbai. A video capturing Radhika dancing with her friends to the lively track ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ from the 2010 film Housefull has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a stunning black and red lehenga, Radhika’s energetic performance has garnered widespread praise from netizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

In another clip shared on Instagram, Anant Ambani is seen dancing during the baraat procession and later joining friends for a sangeet performance. The couple attended the wedding of their friends Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal at the Trident Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai.

Ambani Family’s Presence at Recent Celebrations

The Ambani family has been actively participating in various high-profile events. Recently, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, attended the wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya. The grand sangeet ceremony, held in Mumbai on February 6, 2025, was filled with music, dance, and joyous moments. An Instagram clip that went viral showed Nita Ambani and Nick Jonas standing next to each other, cheering on the wedding festivities.

Jeet Adani’s Intimate Wedding

On February 7, 2025, billionaire Gautam Adani’s younger son, Jeet Adani, married his fiancée, Diva Shah, in a small and traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family. The business tycoon kept the wedding simple and donated ₹10,000 crore to various social causes, including building infrastructure in healthcare, education, and skill development.

Anant and Radhika Ambani’s Lavish Wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony in Mumbai in July 2024. The wedding was a highlight of the year, attended by global celebrities, politicians, and business leaders. The celebrations included four months of lavish pre-marriage parties with notable attendees like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Bill Gates. Pop star Rihanna performed at a pre-wedding event in March 2024.

The Ambani family’s active participation in these events underscores their prominent presence in India’s social and cultural landscape.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Filed under

Ambani wedding Radhika Ambani

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose...

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur...

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance...

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams...

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super...

Entertainment

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox