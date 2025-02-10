Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, recently showcased her dancing skills at a friend's wedding in Mumbai. A video capturing Radhika dancing with her friends to the lively track 'Anarkali Disco Chali' from the 2010 film Housefull has taken social media by storm.

Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, recently showcased her dancing skills at a friend’s wedding in Mumbai. A video capturing Radhika dancing with her friends to the lively track ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ from the 2010 film Housefull has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a stunning black and red lehenga, Radhika’s energetic performance has garnered widespread praise from netizens.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

In another clip shared on Instagram, Anant Ambani is seen dancing during the baraat procession and later joining friends for a sangeet performance. The couple attended the wedding of their friends Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal at the Trident Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai.

Ambani Family’s Presence at Recent Celebrations

The Ambani family has been actively participating in various high-profile events. Recently, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, attended the wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya. The grand sangeet ceremony, held in Mumbai on February 6, 2025, was filled with music, dance, and joyous moments. An Instagram clip that went viral showed Nita Ambani and Nick Jonas standing next to each other, cheering on the wedding festivities.

Jeet Adani’s Intimate Wedding

On February 7, 2025, billionaire Gautam Adani’s younger son, Jeet Adani, married his fiancée, Diva Shah, in a small and traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family. The business tycoon kept the wedding simple and donated ₹10,000 crore to various social causes, including building infrastructure in healthcare, education, and skill development.

Anant and Radhika Ambani’s Lavish Wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony in Mumbai in July 2024. The wedding was a highlight of the year, attended by global celebrities, politicians, and business leaders. The celebrations included four months of lavish pre-marriage parties with notable attendees like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Bill Gates. Pop star Rihanna performed at a pre-wedding event in March 2024.

The Ambani family’s active participation in these events underscores their prominent presence in India’s social and cultural landscape.