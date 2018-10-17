Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has bagged a role for Honey Trehan project Raat Akeli Hai opposite to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After sharing a silver screen for Sriram Raghavan’s 2015 thriller Badlapur and Ketan Mehta’s biographical drama Manjhi - The Mountain Man, this for the third time Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte will reunite together for the big screen.

As per sources Honey Trehan’s new project based on a love story of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The film is set in the heartland of India. As Honey was searching a face for his leading lady, he zeroed in on Radhika Apte for the role. Besides this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte have known each other for quite some time and get along well. She also loved the script and instantly nodded to the project. Talking about the shooting, the sources quoted that the team will start shooting in January.

Honey Trehan, who has earlier assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on Maqbool, Omkara and 7 Khoon Maaf. Honey was earlier scheduled to make his debut with the Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan-starrer project. The story was based on Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film was supposed to be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj.

On the work front, Nawazzuddin Siddiqui had been featured in Nandita Das’s second directorial Manto in which he played the lead role. He has also been roped in for Abhijit Panse’s biopic Bal Thackeray to pay the tribute to the late Shiv Sena supremo. While Radhika Apte will be seen in the Hollywood productions, The Wedding Guest, with Dev Patel, and the untitled WWII spy thriller as Noor Inayat Khan.

Recently, Radhika Apte voiced her opinion regarding the Me Too movement. Radhika Apte said it is significant to raise the voice against the wrongdoers especially those who are in power. The issue becomes a nationwide topic because nobody wants to lose their power. Therefore, a person, be it a woman or man, they should come out of their fears to speak.

