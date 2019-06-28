Actors Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to feature in the upcoming episode of Bff with Vogue. In the upcoming episode, Radhika has reportedly revealed that she lost out on Ayushmann Khurrana's film Vicky Donor because of being overweight. The duo later worked in Andhadhun together.

Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana are two of the most unconventional actors of Bollywood. While Radhika Apte has impressed the critics with her performances in Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories, Andhadhun and more, Ayushmann has carved a space for himself in Bollywood with her unique choice of films. Last seen together in Andhadhun, the duo is all set to appear on Neha Dhupia’s celebrity talk show BFF With Vogue.

According to the latest report by a news portal, Radhika revealed that she was rejected for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor because of being overweight. She said that she was on holiday for a month because of which she drank a lot of beer and ate a lot of food. When she was told she is overweight, Radhika assured the makers that she will come back after losing weight but they did not want to risk it.

Radhika added that she doesn’t get bothered by rejection but this incident really disturbed her. In a promo that has been shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram profile, the duo can be seen jamming on Andhadhun’s song Naina Da Kya Kasoor.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte will be seen in upcoming English films like The Ashram and The Wedding Guest. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in films like Dream Girl alongside Nushrat Bharucha, Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. His film Article 15 has hit the silver screens today.

