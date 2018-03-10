Soon after Bollywood celebrities like Esha Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Ameesha Patel and Gauri Khan got trolled for the choice of clothes they were wearing in their pictures, its now PadMan actress Radhika Apte who became the latest victim of online trolling after she posted a picture in which she was earing a bikini.

Trolling Bollywood celebrities has become the pastime job for trolls who have nothing better to do. They judge a person and write vulgar comments on their social media posts just because of the way these celebrities are dressed. Soon after Esha Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Ameesha Patel and Gauri Khan its now Radhika Apte who has become the latest victim of online trolling. Radhika was enjoying her vacation in Goa with her friends when she posted a picture in which the PadMan actress was enjoying the sunset at some beach in Goa. Only because she was wearing a bikini, the actress received degrading comments on her social media account.

However, the actress gave a befitting reply to the trolls. Recently, during an interaction with a news channel, the actor gave a powerful reply to trolls and said, “I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?” Although it’s very normal to wear a bikini or a two-piece on a beach because obviously, it’s their choice about what they want to wear and what picture do they want to post on their social media accounts. Similarly, Taapsee Pannu and Esha Gupta were also trolled for posting pictures in a bikini but they shut them like a boss.

Radhika Apte was last seen in R Balki’s social drama PadMan which featured Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in a lead role and Sonam Kapoor in a prominent role. The film has performed exceptionally well at the Box Office and received good reviews.

