Radhika Apte Faces Backlash Over ‘Patriarchal’ Telugu Film Remarks; Balakrishna’s Legend At Centre Of Row

Actress Radhika Apte has found herself embroiled in a social media controversy following comments made by her on a difficult time that she went through during her work in Telugu films. Speaking in an interview on Zoom recently, the actress said that there was a particular film where her role required her to get married to her mother’s brother and seduce an actor who was much older than her. Though she did not mention the name of the film, many social media users claimed that the film in question was Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Legend, released in 2014.

The incident has also resurrected an old interview of Radhika where she thanked god for having been in Legend.

What Did Radhika Apte Say About The Telugu Film?

During the Zoom interview, Radhika was asked about one of the most challenging films of her career. Recalling the experience, she said, “There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my Mama (maternal uncle), in the film. It was the most challenging film, I hated everything about it.”

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who was also part of the conversation, explained that marrying an uncle is a practice found in some Tamil and Telugu communities. Radhika then added that she also had to romance a much older actor in the film.

“It was a very patriarchal situation and place, and for me that was the toughest thing,” she said.

Radhika further recalled that her character died midway through the film, after which the male actor had to carry her during an action sequence. She did not name the project or her co-star during the conversation.

Why Do Fans Believe Radhika Was Talking About Balakrishna’s Legend?

Just after the clip of the interview spread on social media, people started relating the story told by her to “Legend,” a Telugu action film released in 2014 that starred Nandamuri Balakrishna. Radhika played the role of a girl, Sneha in the film, while Balakrishna portrayed the male protagonist. It is the story of the film as well as the fate of the character played by her that has helped people realize the movie she was referring to. Balakrishna was 54 years old at the time of the release of “Legend,” whereas Radhika was 29 years old.

Why Are Balakrishna Fans Criticising Radhika Apte?

Several users on X questioned why Radhika agreed to work in the film if she was uncomfortable with its storyline and the age difference between the lead actors. One user wrote that if she had concerns about the script or her co-star, she should have known about them before signing the project. Another brought up an old interview in which Radhika had reportedly said she was grateful to be part of Legend.

The resurfaced clip has become another point of discussion, with some users questioning the difference between her earlier appreciation of the film and her recent comments about the experience. Others also pointed out that Radhika worked with Balakrishna again in Lion (2015), released a year after Legend.

These reactions reflect criticism from sections of Balakrishna’s fanbase. However, Radhika did not name the actor or the film in the interview, and her comments were about her experience with the role and the working environment she described.

Radhika Apte’s Earlier Comments About Patriarchy In Telugu Cinema

This is not the first time that Radhika has talked about gender politics in the Telugu film industry. During a previous interview, she had said that the Telugu film industry is patriarchal and male-oriented, causing her to worry about how women are being treated and portrayed in films.

Her recent statements have again thrown light on these observations and have started a debate on both her experience and the criticisms against her. Radhika was recently seen in the Netflix show “Akka” along with Keerthy Suresh. The two actors featured in the Zoom interview talking about their work.

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