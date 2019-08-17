Since Radhika Apte was not a part of Netflix India's Sacred Games 2, her fans took to social media to express their disappointment and told the makers of the series that her presence was highly missed.

Netflix Original web-series Sacred Games 2 is finally out and has been getting good reviews from fans. After waiting for a long time, viewers finally get their answers with the latest season of Sacred Games 2 but many of them are highly disappointed as Radhika Apte, who starred in the first season as RAW agent Anjali Mathur was not a part of the second season.

Radhika, who is one of the most talented and unconventional actresses, did not star in the second season and this has made fans extremely disappointed as they feel that she should definitely have been a part of the second season of Sacred Games as well and her presence has been really missed.

Radhika Apte’s fans expressed their disappointment on the Twitter handle of Netflix India and asked the makers of Sacred Games to take Radhika Apte on board once again as her presence on the screen was highly missed. Radhika Apte has starred in several Netflix movies and series such as Sacred Games 1, Lust Stories, Ghoul, and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore.

She is one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry who has given some spectacular performances in movies like Andhadhun, Phobia, Parched, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Hunterrr, Badlapur, among many others. She was last seen in the Hollywood movie The Wedding Guest and The Ashram and will be seen in some interesting projects this year as well.

Her performance as RAW officer Anjali Mathur in the first season of Sacred Games was loved by fans and therefore they are disappointed with her absence from the second season. Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.

