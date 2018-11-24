Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has taken some time off her busy schedule to rejuvenate after delivering back to back hits. The actor, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, has shared a photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Radhika, she can be seen looking at a beautiful sunset from an infinite pool. Donning a black bikini, Radhika looks stunning in the photo.

From back to back hits like Padman, Andhadhun, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghoul and Baazaar, 2018 has been a great year for Bollywood actor Radhika Apte. As she continues to enjoy the much-deserved recognition and fame, the actor has taken a small break to sink in the feeling and what can be a better way to do that than a vacation. On November 24, Radhika took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Donning a black bikini, Radhika can be seen rejuvenating at an infinite pool in Maldives. As she strikes a pose at the swimming pool, Radhika is seen looking out at the sea and the beautiful sunset. With a bright smile on Radhika’s face, the diva looks ethereal in the photo. Needless to say, the photo is winning a million hearts and taking social media by storm.

Received more 100K likes, the photo, which was shared just 2 hours ago, is making the social media users go gaga over Radhika’s gorgeous and breathtaking looks. With this, the comment section of the photo has been flooded with comments by her fans and followers appreciating her undeniable charm on-screen as well as off-screen charm and work of art. Along with this, Radhika shared another photo in which she can be seen having a gala time with her friend.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte has earlier garnered praises for her performance in films like Badlapur, Manjhi-The Mountain Man and Parched. Along with Hindi, Radhika has also starred in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More