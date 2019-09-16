Radhika Apte, the best Netflix actor is all set to host IIFA Rocks awards this year, the awards are being held in Mumbai this year after 19 years.

Radhika Apte, the versatile actor has been zeroed down to host this year’s IIFA awards which are being held in the home of Hindi cinemas, Mumbai. The event is being held in Mumbai after 19 years of celebrating it worldwide. Radhika Apte will host the show along with Ali Fazal in this year’s IIFA awards 2019.

IIFA has started its homecoming party on Monday, September 16 and will make the biggest annual celebrations for IIFA awards on September 18, at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium.

Radhika Apte is the number one actress of Netflix, the digital online streaming platform. She has been the lead actor of many Netflix series which eventually became a big hit, she was starred in Sacred Games season 1, Ghoul, Lust stories and many other short films. Apte is famous for her character modulation and her choice for picking a different storyline for her Netflix series and movies.

In Sacred Games season 1, she played the part of a cop Anjali Mathur and in Lust stories, Radhika played the role of a teacher who was into an intimate relationship with her student and portrayed the women and her needs. Apte has always been up for versatile roles and ranks on the top for Netflix best actress.

IIFA awards will feature the fashion glam time with the best music and on stage, there will be Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, and other singers.

Radhika has been a part of Bollywood cinemas too and did the films which had unique storyline just like Andhadhun, Padman, Kabali, Badlpur, Phobia, Maanjhi-the mountain man, Shor In The City and now he is up for her upcoming projects like Raat Akeli Hai in which she will be paired with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, two of the actors are getting back on a project again after a hit web series, the film is expected to release by the end of this year.

