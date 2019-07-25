Netflix sensation and Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has made her international debut from the Hollywood film The Wedding Guest. The movie has not been released in India yet but a few days ago nude scenes from the movie got viral. The film features Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh and Dev Patel.

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is known for playing dynamic roles in the film industry. The actor got fame from Netflix original series like Sacred Games and Ghoul. She has been in news since her last Hollywood movie The Wedding Guest was released. A few days ago, intimate scenes from the movie went viral on the internet featuring Radhika Apte and Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel. The movie was released in the US on March 1 and has not been released in India yet. The movie turned out to be a disaster for talented actor Radhika.

The Wedding Guest is an action thriller directed by Michael Winterbottom. The story revolves around a Muslim man born in Britain who goes on a journey across India and Pakistan. In the movie, Dev plays the role of Jay and Radhika is seen playing the role of Samira. Apart from Radhika and Dev, Sanju actor Jim Sarbh will be seen in the movie playing a key role.

According to reports, Radhika said in an interview that she is very comfortable about her body and she has been watching world cinema from her childhood. In her opinion, there is no harm in shooting nude scenes as it is also a crucial part of the film. The is not the first time Radhika got into controversy for sex scenes, earlier, many intense scenes were leaked from the movie Parched starring Adil Hussain and Radhika.

On the work front, Radhika’s latest was Andhadhun with new-age actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She gained a lot of popularity from web series Sacred Games and Ghoul. She will be next seen in another international project Liberte: A Call to Spy and Bollywood crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai being directed by Honey Trehan.

