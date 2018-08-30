The Netflix India’s love for Radhika Apte has initiated a series of craziness and that craziness has now lead to a series of memes of the actor. Sad or funny, the girl is being sassily trolled by the people and some of these memes will crack you up bad. There is a very unique trend followed on the internet nowadays, anything unusual gets trolled and the trolling is continued until something better comes up. Netflix India and Radhika Apte have been victimised by the same trend.
Have a look.
Although, Radhika Apte has appeared in three original content of Netflix India – Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul consecutively but its a bigger number in comparison to other actors. The trollers have now found fun in trolling her for featuring repeatedly in Netflix series. Some even wrote find yourself someone who loves you how Netflix loves Radhika Apte, while others could not stop punning with her name.
Here are Some of the best and most circulated memes. Check them out!
Probably, Netflix will be producing the Biopic of Radhika Apte. However, We are happy to see how Radhika has managed to entertain us so much, first with her web series and then with the memes!