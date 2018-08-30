The long going collaboration of Radhika Apte with Netflix India has triggered the desi trollers to flood the internet with some Radhika-Netflix apt jokes. Some of these memes are so funny that they have taken the internet by storm. Although there were many funny ones circulated, we have brought a collection of best of them.

The Netflix India’s love for Radhika Apte has initiated a series of craziness and that craziness has now lead to a series of memes of the actor. Sad or funny, the girl is being sassily trolled by the people and some of these memes will crack you up bad. There is a very unique trend followed on the internet nowadays, anything unusual gets trolled and the trolling is continued until something better comes up. Netflix India and Radhika Apte have been victimised by the same trend.

Have a look.

Although, Radhika Apte has appeared in three original content of Netflix India – Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul consecutively but its a bigger number in comparison to other actors. The trollers have now found fun in trolling her for featuring repeatedly in Netflix series. Some even wrote find yourself someone who loves you how Netflix loves Radhika Apte, while others could not stop punning with her name.

Here are Some of the best and most circulated memes. Check them out!

Netflix India to Radhika Apte 😆 pic.twitter.com/DeOFvRdg7l — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) August 28, 2018

Netflix To Radhika Apte pic.twitter.com/mF3LCy5Sch — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) August 27, 2018

While watching Netflix Show pic.twitter.com/o1OaXCAlTx — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) August 27, 2018

Radhika Aapte on Netflix pic.twitter.com/SgoQ6dbe5u — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) August 27, 2018

Reporter: Aap har series ke liye Radhika Apte ko hi kyun lete hain Netflix producer : pic.twitter.com/pqtQECnI3f — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) August 28, 2018

When Netflix calls Radhika Apte for another show. pic.twitter.com/Za3LcBkyBv — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2018

Words that go together Bread: Butter

Chai: Sutta

Thank: You

Netflix: Radhika Apte — S O N A L I🦋 (@NotYourWitch__) August 27, 2018

Biopic of radhika apte. pic.twitter.com/UirPGKHySk — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 27, 2018

Probably, Netflix will be producing the Biopic of Radhika Apte. However, We are happy to see how Radhika has managed to entertain us so much, first with her web series and then with the memes!

