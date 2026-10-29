Radhika Apte Recalls Being Asked To Remove Her Bra For An Action Scene, Reveals How Filmmakers Kept Pressuring Her For 2 Weeks

Actor Radhika Apte has opened up about an uncomfortable experience on the set of an action film, revealing that she was asked to perform a sequence wearing an open shirt without a bra. The actor said that when she questioned the demand, the discussion continued for two weeks, with the makers repeatedly asking her to agree to revealing shots. Recalling the experience, Radhika described the pressure as traumatic and frustrating.

The actor shared the details while discussing her experiences in the film industry during promotions for her upcoming series Akka. She also spoke about the importance of communicating a character’s requirements before an actor signs a project, arguing that requests involving nudity or revealing costumes should not come as last-minute surprises.

What Did Radhika Apte Say About Being Asked To Remove Her Bra?

In an interview with News18, Radhika recalled being asked to wear a shirt without a bra and keep its buttons open for an action sequence. She questioned the practicality of the request, pointing out that an action scene would naturally involve movement.

Explaining her response, the actor said, “I told them to think about physics a little; when I am doing action, where is my shirt gonna go?” Radhika also recalled being asked whether she would perform the sequence wearing only a bra and underwear. Questioning the reasoning behind the suggestion, she asked what the makers were trying to achieve through such a demand.

The actor did not identify the film or the people involved in the incident. Instead, she focused on the pressure she said followed her refusal to agree to the proposed changes.

Radhika Apte Says The Pressure Continued For Two Weeks

According to Radhika, the problem was not simply that the scene involved revealing clothing. She said the makers continued negotiating with her about how much she would show, even though such expectations had not been clearly communicated at the beginning. The actor explained that she wanted filmmakers to tell her about their vision for a character before she agreed to a project. If a role requires nudity or a particular kind of revealing portrayal, she believes actors should be informed beforehand so they can make an informed decision.

She said the situation becomes difficult when such demands emerge just days before a scene is scheduled to be filmed. Describing the prolonged discussions, Radhika said the conversation continued for two weeks, with repeated questions about whether she would show particular parts of her body. She called the experience “absolutely traumatising” and said it was genuinely depressing.

The actor’s account highlights the distinction between agreeing to a role with a clear understanding of its requirements and being asked to renegotiate personal boundaries shortly before filming.

What Did Radhika Apte Say About Intimacy Coordinators?

Radhika also spoke about intimacy coordinators, professionals who help plan intimate or nudity-related scenes while working to ensure that performers’ boundaries and consent are respected. While acknowledging that their presence has made a difference on film sets, she questioned how effectively they can protect actors when they are hired by producers.

The actor said she had seen intimacy coordinators lose their jobs when they sided with performers against producers’ demands. According to her, some may change their position under pressure, while others may stand by the actors but still be unable to prevent the situation from continuing. Her comments raised questions about how much independence intimacy coordinators have when their decisions conflict with the expectations of those financing or producing a project. Radhika stressed that having such professionals on set is a positive development, but their presence does not automatically guarantee that an actor’s concerns will be resolved.

Radhika Apte Says Most Film Sets Have Treated Her With Respect

Despite describing the incident, Radhika clarified that she did not consider it representative of the entire film industry. She said that most of the sets she had worked on had treated her with respect. The actor estimated that the experience had occurred on one out of every 10 sets, adding that the remaining nine had treated her extremely well.

However, she pointed to another difficulty: speaking publicly about an uncomfortable experience while being unable to identify the project involved. Radhika said she still could not disclose the name of the film and questioned when she would be able to speak openly about what happened. Her account returns to the issue at the heart of her remarks: actors should be told clearly what a role requires before signing a project, and those expectations should not be used to pressure them into accepting last-minute changes.

Radhika’s comments come as she promotes Akka, her upcoming series starring alongside Keerthy Suresh. The actor has previously spoken about consent, nudity and the assumptions sometimes made about performers because of the roles they have taken on in the past.

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