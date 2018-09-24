Radhika Apte one of the most versatile and talented actresses, who is currently enjoying her fame and stardom after her three consecutive hits with streaming giant Netflix in a recent interview with Feet Up with Stars shares about her darkest secrets, check for more details

Radhika Apte, who is one of the most popular and renowned faces of the Bollywood industry in a recent interview with Feet Up With Stars hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared how she felt when her nudes got leaked and who was the first one to inform her about that.

One of the most talented and versatile actresses of the industry, Radhika has recently featured in several movies, series and memes and she grabbed all headlines when she revealed some of her darkest secrets.

Radhika Apte is currently basking in the success of a terrific year with Netflix, the actor has worked in three consecutive projects with the streaming giant. First Lust Stories, then Sacred Games and finally Ghoul.

In a shocking revelation, the bold and outspoken Radhika Apte said that she heard about her leaked clips from her mother and the second time from her driver.

For those who don’t know, earlier, in 2015 Radhika Apte’s nude clip from Anurag Kashyap short film Madly was leaked online and was widely circulated over WhatsApp and other social media platforms, later that year in 2016 another of her sex scenes from Parched starring Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain got leaked online.

Since then Radhika has been trolled for many reasons for being too bold on screen.

