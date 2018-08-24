Recently, the Netflix series 'Sacred Games' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui landed in a legal trouble for allegedly using the derogatory words like 'fattu' against the former PM of India Rajiv Gandhi. Now, the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come out to express his opinions over the issue.

Looks like Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a favourite child of controversies. From CDR racket case to his biography, the actor had been in headlines for various reasons. Recently, his Netflix web series ‘Sacred Games’ came under the scanner of Delhi High court as several scenes allegedly defamed late PM Rajiv Gandhi. Now, after maintaining a stoic silence over the issue, Siddiqui has come out to express his opinions.

The dialogues were not meant to disrespect PM’s of the country, while speaking to NewsX, Siddiqui said that he was just saying a dialogue, he had a lot of respect for past PM’s of India. The actors become the soft targets. The controversies were being falsely created on him.

Being affected by the on-going controversies, Nawazuddin further added that he was not a computer, of course, all this affects his personal life.

Also read: Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 5 best performances of the spectacular actor

Nikhil Bhalla, a Congress worker filed a petition in Delhi High Court demanding to delete the certain scenes which have defamed Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He alleged that the show has certain scenes where derogatory words like ‘fattu’ are used against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Apart from it, the petition also alleged that the show had has shown fabricated historical events such as ‘Bofors case’, ‘Shah Bano case’, ‘Babri Masjid’ case’ and ‘communal riots.

However, later the words were changed and while hearing the petition, the court said that the actors could not be held liable for their dialogues.

Also read: Manto trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers his best performance as Saadat Hasan Manto

Sacred Games season 1 is an adaption of Vikram Chandra’s novel. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap the series is a tale of a Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), Mumbai ganglord Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) and Radhika Apte.

Saif Ali Khan is investigating the suicide of Mumbai ganglord Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) whereas Radhika Apte is playing a role of a Research and Analysis Wing agent.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More