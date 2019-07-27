Bollywood star Radhika Apte, who will soon be seen in Hollywood movie Liberte: A Call to Spy, in a recent interview, said that the difference between Bollywood and Hollywood is that in Hollywood you don't have to beg for your fees.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who is known for working in critically acclaimed movies such as Shor in the City, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Kaun Kitne Paani Mein, Parched, among many others will soon be seen in Hollywood movie Liberte: A Call to Spy. Talking about working in Hollywood, the Sacred Games actor in a recent interview revealed that the difference between working in Bollywood and Hollywood is that in Hollywood, one does not have to beg for their money.

Radhika said that people in Hollywood are very punctual and you do not have to wait for them to pay you the fees. In the movie Liberte: A Call to Spy, Radhika will be playing the role of a World War II heroine named Noor Inayat Khan which also means Nora Baker in Liberte.

She was the hero of World War II as she was the first-ever woman who was a wireless operator who helped the French Resistance as she managed to parachute into Nazi-occupied France. Radhika Apte, who was recently seen in Hollywood movie The Wedding Guest, is a critically acclaimed actress who has given some pathbreaking performances in movies like Phobia, Bombairiya, Lust Stories, among many others.

She has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi movies and is a conventional actor. Radhika Apte has worked in commercial Bollywood movies such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Rakta Charitra, Badlapur, Hunterrr, Kabali, Baazaar, Bombairiya, among many others.

She was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018 and her acting in the movie was highly applauded. Radhika Apte also played an important role in Netflix India’s much-loved and popular web-series Sacred Games co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Radhika Apte has also starred in several award-winning short films such as That Day After Everyday, Ahalya, The Calling, and Kriti. She was also seen in Netflix India’s critically acclaimed web-series Ghoul.

