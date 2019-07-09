Bollywood actor Radhika Apte on her appearance at BFF With Vogue opened up about relationships and love. During the interaction, Radhika said she believes in falling in love with many people. She can love too people on various levels and in various ways. She added that monogamy has to be a choice, not compulsion.

With films like Parched, Badlapur, Padman, Lust Stories and Andhadhun, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented actors. Along with her impressive performances, she is also known to speak her mind without fear and judgement. Recently, the actor featured on celebrity chat show BFF With Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and shared her opinion on love and relationships.

On being asked about temptations on set, Radhika has been quoted by an entertainment portal as saying that of course, it happens. One does not have to be an actor to be tempted. We meet so many people and so many wonderful people in life that one gets tempted. It could be physical attraction, admiration, which can be very potent, and she finds it beautiful. She questioned that why cannot we address that aspect of our life.

Sharing her thoughts on monogamy, Radhika said that she believes in falling in love with many people. She can love too many people at the time on various levels and in various ways. She emphasised that if she can love dancing and acting, then why can’t she love someone and that someone in different ways. She doesn’t punish herself or say oh my god, what happened.

Radhika added that monogamy has to be a choice, not compulsion. She needs to make that choice everyday and say that this is the person she wants to be with. The actor concluded by saying that she feels lucky to be with her husband Benedict Taylor. On the professional front, Radhika Apte will be seen in upcoming films like The Ashram and The Wedding Guest.

