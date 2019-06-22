Bollywood actor Radhika Apte who attended the screening of her forthcoming movie titled Hollywood film Liberte: A Call to Spy at Edinburg Film Festival in United Kingdom took to Instagram to share her first look from the film. She can be seen donning an avatar of a British spy of World War II, Noor Inayat Khan. She has shared a collage. In one photograph, she can be seen wearing a black hat and overcoat. On the other side, there is a black and white photograph of Noor Inayat Khan.

Starred by Sarah Meghan Thomas who also written with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name a few. Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher, the movie is based on true incidents which is set 75 years ago in World War II when Winston Churchill created a spy organisation ‘SOE’ in order to disturb the Nazi war machine.

The plot revolves around a female spy lead, Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), who hired two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Meghan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and an Indian Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. The female spy lead is hired by a newly founded spy organisation. Both these women together build a new spy network to stop Hitler.

Besides this, in the international film industry, Radhika will also be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. The shoot for the film has already been wrapped up in April. The Honey Trehan is a crime thriller which is set in rural Indian. It also stars Shweta Tripathi.

