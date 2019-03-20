Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte is a social media sensation with more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram! In her 18 year long career she has featured in many multilingual movies from Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu to Hindi Radhika has left her mark in the acting industry!

Radhika Apte took to her social media to support an initiative lead by young girls which address the guilt, shame and taboo associated with female fantasy. From urging women’s to talk about female fantasies to creating awareness, this initiative called OMH (Oh My Hrithik) intends to highlight the medical, psychological and social aspects related to the act.

Radhika Apte who came across this page decided to lend her support by sharing a video which talks about her first fantasy and how we should be able to talk about our fantasies openly. The official account of OMH took to their Instagram sharing Radhika’s video captioning, Thank you @radhikaofficial for sharing your first fantasy with us! We totally swear by what you said! There’s nothing to be ashamed of!.

Interestingly titled called ‘OMH’ (Oh My Hrithik), the girls chose the name of Hrithik Roshan because he is undeniably the most desired man, also to keep it relevant they named the initiative Oh my Hrithik.

The purpose of this initiative is to talk about self-love without shame but be confident about it and talk about our body, pleasure, fantasies, and experiences, without feeling guilty, cheap or loose, and the only way to do it is to talk about it.

Oh My Hrithik, commonly known as OMH is a User Generated Content platform started by six 19-year-old young girls from Mithibai College on the 6th of March. The campaign aims to eradicate the stigma attached to female fantasies and masturbation and make it a normal topic to talk about.

Radhika Apte started her acting career in 2005 opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi but didn’t bag recognition until later years. The Andhadhun actress in a short span of time has created a mark in the industry whether it be a multilingual movie to Netflix series Radhika has never left an opportunity to amaze the fans! Some of her movies which has made her a social media sensation are Lust stories, Pad MAn, Baazar, Madly, Parched, Phobia, Kabali and many others.

On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in Bombairiya, The ashram, The wedding guest, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2. From being an actor to television host, Radhika has a fan following of 2.3 million followers.

