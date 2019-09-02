In a recent interview, Pataakha actor Radhika Madan opened about nepotism and how she got rejected for a film even after giving audition because of a star kid. Radhika might replace Sara Ali Khan in Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium.

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan started her career from a TV show named Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi opposite TV actor Shakti Arora. The show used to air on Colors TV and had decent popularity. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the romantic drama ended in 2016. Post this, Madan also participated in season 8 of dance reality show titled Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor made her Bollywood debut from Vishal Bhardwaj’s comedy-drama Pataakha with Sanya Malhotra released in 2018. She was also nominated for Best Debut (Female) and Best Actress (Critics) at the Filmfare awards.

In a recent interview, the talented actor opened about nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Radhika revealed she was interviewed for Karan Johar film Student Of The Year 2 and couldn’t get through even after being auditioned because a star kid was already finalized for the role. She also expressed that she’s a big fan of Karan Johar films and was quite disappointed after being rejected for the role.

Radhika shared another incident where she became very insecure about herself after a casting director rejected her saying her acting is good but she’s not pretty enough for the role. However, the Pataakha actor did not reveal the names but gave an idea of what an outsider has to go through being an outsider and not a star kid. After experiencing hard times in life the actor still decided to chase her dreams she auditioned for Pataakha and cleared it.

Apart from Pataakha, Radhika also appeared in comedy-drama film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor was also a part of another dance reality show Nach Baliye season 7. With her talent, the actor has bagged many awards including Youth Popular Icon Award and Most Popular Face of the year.

