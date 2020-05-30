Radhika Madan describes flying experience during the time of Covid-19 phase, calls the experience a scene out of an apocalyptic film.

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is best known for winning hearts with her innocence and talent on-screens. The hottie was last seen with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in her film Angrezi Medium which released some days before the lockdown. The actor flew on Wednesday from Mumbai to New Delhi to be with her family and shared a picture wearing a mask, face shield, and gloves on her social media handle at Mumbai airport.

In an interview with a media portal, the hottie revealed her experience and said that it seems like a scene out of an apocalyptic film. Revealing her experience, Radhika Madan said that from temperature checks to showing boarding passes and IDs through a glass shield, the flying experience is totally different now. She revealed that the authorities have tried their best to ensure zero physical contact.

She added that from boarding and de-boarding in a proper manner with two rows at a time to taking care of all the precautions, the actress opened up about all the safety measures the airport authorities are taking for the passengers. She added that the staff is not allowed to physically hand over the boarding pass and even the passengers are not allowed to hand over their documents to the security people.

Radhika Madan also said that she also didn’t use the washroom as she was cautious. She added that though she has reached home, she hasn’t hugged her family members as she is under self-isolation for 14 days. She said that the feeling of being home is very calm and different.

