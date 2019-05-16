Shiddat: Dinesh Vijan recently shared about his upcoming project titled Shiddat Journey Beyond Love. The film features Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and, Mohit Raina in lead roles. The love story will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be produced by T-Series and the shoot of the film will start from this September.

The film will be short in areas like Punjab, Paris, London and Punjab. Reports suggest that the film narrates two plotlines of both the couples. The film is written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan and is jointly bankrolled by T-Series.

In a small interview, the producer revealed that he has recently got married and he has realised that in today’s time love is taken so lightly. He revealed that Shiddat is not only a story of love but the distance, that one travels for it. It is about the passion to do something for the partner that you wouldn’t have imagined for. The belief to achieve something will all your heart is Shiddat.

Reports also suggest that Shiddat will the second collaboration of Radhika Madan with Maddock as currently, the actor is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to super-hit film Hindi Medium that features Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles. In the film, Kareena Kapoor will appear in a cop’s role for the first time and Radhika will play Irrfan Khan’s daughter’s role.

Talking about Diana Penty, the actor did her debut in acting with the film Cocktail with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le which is directed by Sneha Taurani and will also feature in Kabir Khan’s sports drama film 83 with Ranveer Singh.

