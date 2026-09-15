Radhika Merchant Returns To Dance On Ganesh Chaturthi, Vaibhavi Merchant Reveals Her ‘Gentle Request’ At Stoke Park

Radhika Merchant brought her classical dance training back into the spotlight during the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai on Sunday. Her traditional performance quickly became one of the highlights of the family’s festivities, but the story behind her return to the stage was perhaps even more personal.

Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who choreographed Radhika’s performance, shared a post on Instagram praising the Ambani daughter-in-law and revealing that she had previously expressed a wish to dance again.

Radhika Merchant Wanted To ‘Get Back To Dancing’

According to Vaibhavi Merchant, the two had spoken at Stoke Park, the Ambani family’s sprawling estate in Buckinghamshire, UK. During that conversation, Radhika reportedly expressed how keen she was to return to performing.

“What an absolute joy this has been to choreograph you. From your gentle request at Stoke Park where you expressed how keen you were to get back to dancing!!! What better day than Ganesh Chaturthi to embark on this Auspicious journey towards the performing art,” Vaibhavi wrote in her Instagram post.

She also praised Radhika’s dedication, describing her passion for dance as “truly admirable” and her discipline as praiseworthy.

Radhika Merchant Is A Trained Bharatanatyam Dancer

Radhika’s connection with classical dance goes back several years. She trained in Bharatanatyam under Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts and completed her Arangetram, the traditional debut performance marking a dancer’s formal transition to the stage, in June 2022.

Her 2022 Arangetram at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre was attended by members of the Ambani family and several Bollywood celebrities. The performance showcased years of her classical dance training.

Radhika later married Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in July 2024. Their wedding celebrations became a global spectacle, with the main ceremonies taking place in Mumbai and attracting prominent names from entertainment, business and international circles.

From Stoke Park To Antilia: A Return To The Stage

Vaibhavi’s reference to Stoke Park adds another layer to Radhika’s latest performance. The historic estate, acquired by Reliance for $79 million in 2021, spans roughly 300 acres and includes a Georgian-era mansion, a championship golf course and extensive leisure facilities. The property has also featured in films including Goldfinger and Tomorrow Never Dies.

Months after that conversation, Radhika’s wish finally translated into a stage performance. Set against the spiritual atmosphere of Ganesh Chaturthi, her return to dance offered a glimpse of a side of the Ambani family’s celebrations that went beyond their usual grandeur.