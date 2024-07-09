Radhika Merchant Shines In Floral Dupatta, The Highlight Of Her Haldi Outfit, Take A Look

Radhika Merchant exuded pure elegance in a vibrant yellow lehenga choli adorned with a floral dupatta during her haldi ceremony on July 8. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared breathtaking photos showcasing Radhika in an exquisite outfit by designer Anamika Khanna.

Rhea’s post also featured images of Radhika in a salmon pink lehenga choli, likely worn post-ceremony, highlighting her radiant presence throughout the celebration.

Radhika’s enchanting haldi attire showcased an embellished lehenga choli that captured everyone’s attention. The focal point of her ensemble undoubtedly was the floral dupatta embellished with delicate mogra buds, complemented by a border adorned with vibrant yellow marigold flowers.

Radiant and graceful, Radhika exuded elegance with her choice of floral jewelry to complement her attire. Her flawless complexion, adorned with a small red bindi and subtle nude lipstick, showcased her stunning bridal glow beautifully.