Radhika Merchant Shines In Floral Dupatta, The Highlight Of Her Haldi Outfit, Take A Look

Radhika Merchant exuded pure elegance in a vibrant yellow lehenga choli adorned with a floral dupatta during her haldi ceremony on July 8. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared breathtaking photos showcasing Radhika in an exquisite outfit by designer Anamika Khanna.

Rhea’s post also featured images of Radhika in a salmon pink lehenga choli, likely worn post-ceremony, highlighting her radiant presence throughout the celebration.

Radhika’s enchanting haldi attire showcased an embellished lehenga choli that captured everyone’s attention. The focal point of her ensemble undoubtedly was the floral dupatta embellished with delicate mogra buds, complemented by a border adorned with vibrant yellow marigold flowers.

Radiant and graceful, Radhika exuded elegance with her choice of floral jewelry to complement her attire. Her flawless complexion, adorned with a small red bindi and subtle nude lipstick, showcased her stunning bridal glow beautifully.

 

Celebrities like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh graced the couple’s sangeet on July 5, while Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan joined the celebrations at their haldi ceremony. Spanning three days, Radhika and Anant’s wedding includes ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on July 12, ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception on July 14.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Tie The Knot

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot on July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. Their wedding festivities kicked off with a puja ceremony at the Ambanis’ iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, on June 29. Following this, the ‘mameru’ ceremony, symbolizing blessings from the groom’s maternal family, took place on July 3. During this event, Anant’s maternal uncles and relatives presented traditional ‘mameru’ gifts to the couple.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple hosted two lavish pre-wedding parties. A grand cruise party sailed from Italy on May 29 to France on June 1. Prior to this, an elaborate pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar in March welcomed 1,000 guests, including celebrities, athletes, and business leaders, to partake in the festivities.

