Radhika Merchant Shines In Sister Anjali’s Wedding Jewellery, A Tale Of Timeless Elegance

Radhika Merchant dazzled as she walked down the aisle in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, epitomizing elegance in every detail. Her ‘panetar’ ensemble, adorned with a veil and shoulder dupatta, paired flawlessly with her makeup and jewellery, making her look truly iconic, NGL!

What’s even more fascinating about her bridal look is the story behind her jewellery. Radhika opted to rewear jewellery borrowed from her sister, Anjali Merchant, who originally donned it on her own wedding day back in 2020. This move not only showcases Radhika’s penchant for sustainable fashion but also highlights the timeless beauty of the kundan choker set, earrings, maang tikka, and hath phool.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Radhika has adorned herself with this stunning choker set. Back in 2018, during Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities, she turned heads once again in the same exquisite jewellery set. Paired with a striking icy blue lehenga from Sabyasachi, Radhika proved herself a fashion maven yet again.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor revealed that Radhika borrowed these jewels from her maternal grandmother, mother, and sister, each of whom has also flaunted this timeless set with grace and style.

As we eagerly await the official photographs of the newlyweds, Radhika’s wedding has already become the talk of the town. With celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, and the Bachchans in attendance, the event was undoubtedly a star-studded affair. Notably, global personalities like John Cena and the Kardashians also graced the occasion, capturing everyone’s attention and adding to the glamour of the evening.

