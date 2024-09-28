Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Radhika Sarathkumar On Meeting Virat Kohli: I Thought It Was A…

Radhika Sarathumar opened up about bumping into Kohli and said that she was happy about being on the same flight as him.

Radhika Sarathkumar On Meeting Virat Kohli: I Thought It Was A…

Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar had a memorable interaction with cricket star Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai earlier this month. The actress, who was pleasantly surprised to see Kohli on the same flight, shared her experience while speaking to ANI at the IIFA 2024 event.

Recalling the moment, Radhika said, “At first, I thought it was a lookalike because I couldn’t believe he was on the flight to Chennai. So, I asked him, ‘I’m sure I’m talking to Virat, right?’ and he confirmed it. Then I asked, ‘Why are you going to Chennai?’ He mentioned there was a test match, and I told him, ‘We are all great fans of you, and we really love you.'”

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

MUST READ | ‘Devara’ Box Office Report Day 1: Jr NTR’s Film Off To A Great Start

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

ALSO READ | ‘Devara’ Review: Jr NTR Shines In Disappointing Action Drama

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

iifa 2024 Radhika Sarathkumar Virat Kohli

