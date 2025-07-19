LIVE TV
Raghav Chadha's Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here's What Happened

Raghav Chadha’s Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened

During the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Parineeti Chopra’s mother-in-law fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, forcing the shoot to be cancelled. The production team plans to reschedule the filming soon. Fans and team members are sending their best wishes for her speedy recovery.

Raghav Chadha with his Mother
Raghav Chadha with his Mother

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 20:06:43 IST

During the filming of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha’s mother reportedly became unwell. The episode, had Raghav with his wife Parineeti Chopra, was being shot on Friday when the incident occurred.

Parineeti Chopra’s Mother-in-Law Falls Ill During Show Shoot, Hospitalised Immediately 

According to a post shared by  Viral Bhayani, Parineeti Chopra’s mother-in-law fell sick during the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, which led to the shoot being called off mid-way. The team is now expected to finalise a new date for filming soon.

How Health Battles Shaped Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s Journey

Health has quietly shadowed both Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra in recent months, long before the recent incident on set. Earlier this year, Raghav had to fly to London for a serious medical procedure   a vitrectomy, a surgery performed to prevent vision loss. It wasn’t just a precaution. According to his colleagues in AAP, the situation was urgent enough that he might have lost his eyesight had he delayed treatment. For someone so active in public life, it was a private battle few knew about until much later.

Parineeti, on the other hand, has pushed through her own physical limits  though hers played out more visibly. While preparing for Amar Singh Chamkila, she committed fully to the role, even if it came at a personal cost. Gaining 16 kilograms in six months, she deliberately transformed her appearance to suit the character  puffier cheeks, a double chin, and heavier eyes.

The toll it took wasn’t just physical. “It wasn’t healthy at all,” she confessed in an interview. Her sleep suffered. Her stamina dipped. Her moods changed. Rumors swirled: some speculated she was pregnant, others whispered about cosmetic procedures.

“I nearly lost a couple of brand endorsements because of how I looked,” she revealed a sobering reminder of how unforgiving the spotlight can be, even when you’re committed to your craft.

In their own ways, both Raghav and Parineeti have quietly weathered personal storms. While the cameras usually catch only their most polished moments, it’s stories like these  raw, unfiltered, human  that reveal the resilience behind the smiles. And in light of this recent scare on set, their earlier challenges only add more depth to a moment that shook more than just a day’s shoot.

Raghav Chadha's Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here's What Happened

Raghav Chadha's Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here's What Happened

Raghav Chadha’s Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened
Raghav Chadha’s Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened
Raghav Chadha’s Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened
Raghav Chadha’s Mother Rushed to Hospital from Kapil Show Set — Here’s What Happened

