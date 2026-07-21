Raghav Juyal Opens Up About Protecting Shehnaaz Gill Amid Ongoing Romance Speculation

Raghav Juyal has finally opened up about the viral video that reignited the dating rumours between him and actor Shehnaaz Gill. The clip from Juyal’s birthday celebration showed him shielding Shehnaaz from an uncontrolled crowd of fans and paparazzi as they exited a Mumbai venue.

Rather than letting the rumours take turns on social media, Raghav clarified that it was his instinct and human decency and not any romantic gesture that made him step forward and shield Shehnaaz.

Why Did the Viral Video Spark Dating Rumors Again?

Rumours about Juyal and Gill’s relationship started since they were spotted together in Salman Khan’s comedy movie together. But all the rumours reignited when the duo was spotted leaving Raghav’s birthday party where he helped Shehnaaz in crossing the uncontrolled crowd and find a way to their car.

When confronted with this video footage, Juyal explained that nothing in his behaviour is dictated by anything but his principles.

“My parents raised me to be a man. If you had been there with me, or any woman, and a group of men had pounced on her, I was brought up to throw a solid punch if needed. I will protect till my death—my friends, my family, and any woman I’m with.” — Raghav Juyal

What Did Raghav Say About Masculinity and Public Image?

According to Juyal, his resolve is that he will never turn a blind eye to the discomfort of a woman. Besides, he deliberated about the need for balance between being tough and tender.

“My dance, my art, and my fluidity reflect the sacred feminine,” Juyal explained. “But when the situation demands it, the values my parents instilled in me to protect, stand by my friends, and respect women come to the fore. In those moments, I don’t think about my star image.”

How Did Shehnaaz Gill Respond to the Buzz?

Speaking separately in a different interview, Shehnaaz Gill was seen dodging the direct personal questions while calling Juyal a very good friend. Instead of talking about their relationship status, Gill asked the fans to support Juyal in his upcoming film.

“He is coming as a main lead for the first time,” Gill noted, praising his self-made career in the entertainment industry. “He is not from the industry; he built himself up from scratch. So please go watch his movie.”

Despite the duo maintaining that their bond is nothing more than good friendship, their sightings have continued to attract all the media attention.

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