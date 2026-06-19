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Home > Entertainment News > Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’

Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’

Raghav Juyal has unveiled his fierce first look as Vikram Maalik in The Paradise. The character reveal showcases a rugged and intense avatar, raising anticipation for the highly awaited film starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela.

Raghav Juyal's first look for The Paradise (IMAGE: X)
Raghav Juyal's first look for The Paradise (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 20:45 IST

RAGHAV JUYAL FIRST LOOK: After waiting too long, here is Raghav Juyal’s first look for The Paradise, and it seems he’s entering uncharted territory. In the role of Vikram Maalik, Raghav looks fierce and intense, and is totally different from his previous characterisations.  With Natural Star Nani in the lead, The Paradise is already making quite a stir since its announcement. After the success of Dasara, the film is one of the most awaited Telugu films of this year, reuniting director Srikanth Odela with Nani. Just before the reveal, the producers teased a big announcement, and they did not disappoint with a bombshell introduction of Vikram Maalik.

Raghav Juyal’s first look for The Paradise

The character reveal video showcases Raghav in a rugged and larger than life avatar, that exudes attitude and raw energy. His electrifying music and performance ability has his presence on screen noticed from the moment he steps on the frame and with occasional appearances with Nani, there is a possibility of some fierce competition in the Jadal Zamana world.

The Paradise was originally scheduled to be released in March 2026, which is approximately a week after Dhurandhar: Part 2. But Nani and the director Srikanth Odela had told that The Paradise is now getting a new release date. In a Facebook post, Srikanth says, “I don’t want to rush. I need some time to deliver it.”

How did the Internet react? 


About Nani’s The Paradise

In ‘The Paradise’, directed by Srikanth Odela, he had got back together with Nani, who had earlier collaborated in ‘Dasara’ which was an enjoyable film in 2023. The upcoming movie will have Nani as Dhagad. The production started shooting on 21st June 2025, and the production team presented a first look photo from the sets showing the actor in costume with green leather shoes and a unique anklet.

It is based on a marginalised tribal community which has been deprived of basic rights for long. As their struggle for their rights continues to grow, a new leader emerges who begins to challenge an oppressive regime that has been in place for generations. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, Kayadu Lohar is the lead actor, while Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal, who have been cast as the antagonist, and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles. The movie will be released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent Season 2 Not Just On Netflix: Samay Raina Confirms YouTube Return After Controversy — What’s The Catch?

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Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’
Tags: Nani The ParadiseRaghav Juyalraghav juyal newsraghav juyal The Paradise lookthe paradise release date

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Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’
Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’
Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’
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