Tees Maar Khan actor, Raghu Ram leaves no chance of sharing a glimpse of his cute little son, Rhythm, on his Instagram handle.

Raghu Ram is popular for mentoring the youth-based reality shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Dropout. He enjoys a huge fan base for being a strict mentor and using abusive language on the show, this format of the show made it hit and started gathering the audience. Raghu Ram is the flip side of his reel life, in the real-life, he is more of a soft-hearted person.

Raghu Ram was always seen with her twin brother, Rajiv Lakshman, the two are incomplete without each other in their career. They both have done many shows together and were also seen in Akshay Kumar’s comedy genre film Tees Maar Khan in 2010.

When it comes to his son, the star never failed to show his love for him. Raghu Ram’s son Rhythm is garnering the fame on the internet because of his cute viral pictures. Raghu used to share several images of her son on his Instagram handle. He left no chance to adore his baby boy, it looks like he doesn’t want to leave Rhythm even for a second. Watch the latest Instagram picture of Raghu Ram with his son, Rhythm

By gazing at Raghu’s Instagram profile it is for sure that his fans are giving a lot of love to his baby boy along with the family. A lot of his fans are dropping lovable comments in his Instagram post, his posts perfectly resemble the family goals. His wife Natalie Ram DiLuccio also shares a glimpse of the little soul on her Instagram handle, the couple are becoming an example of good parenthood for their fans.

