Raghubir Yadav Says ‘Hunkkaar’ Role Made Him Feel Like He Was ‘Fighting Death Every Day’

Raghubir Yadav has spent decades moving between comedy, drama and deeply layered character roles. But his latest part in Hunkkaar: The Roar pushed the Panchayat actor into territory he found particularly difficult. In the JioHotstar series, Yadav plays Sunil “Baapji” Chakosi, a revered spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda. Speaking to PTI, the 69-year-old actor described the role as an emotionally and physically demanding experience, saying he felt as though he was “fighting death every day” while working on it.

Raghubir Yadav On Playing A Character Unlike Himself

Yadav said the challenge was not simply portraying a morally disturbing character, but trying to understand the suffering caused by his actions. “I am not this person but the pain of what that character had done to others was inside me,” he told PTI, adding that the emotional weight made the experience particularly painful.

The actor is known for immersing himself deeply in his characters. He said that process affected him physically as well, particularly because he had previously undergone a stent procedure. “I have this habit of getting completely immersed in a character,” Yadav said, explaining that his heartbeat would rise while he was working on the part.

Why Yadav Wanted To Leave Baapji Behind

After completing Hunkkaar: The Roar, Yadav consciously looked for a completely different project to help him move away from Baapji.

He joked that continuing to delve into the character’s mindset could have meant needing another heart stent. For Yadav, stepping away from the role became almost as important as inhabiting it.

The actor has previously spoken about approaching acting as an exercise in understanding lives and emotions different from his own. “Going from one soul to another” is how he described the profession in his conversation with PTI.

From Panchayat’s Pradhan Ji To A Troubled Godman

Yadav’s latest role is a sharp departure from Brij Bhushan Dubey, popularly known as Pradhan Ji, the warm yet scheming village head from Panchayat. His filmography also includes Salaam Bombay!, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Piku and Newton.

Hunkkaar: The Roar, a six-episode courtroom drama, began streaming on JioHotstar on September 25. Created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, the series also stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur.