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Home > Entertainment News > Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman

Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman

Raghubir Yadav plays a sinister self-proclaimed godman in Hunkkaar. Here’s why the creators deliberately chose the actor known for sweet and relatable roles for this unusual character.

Raghubir Yadav in Hunkkaar (Image: YouTube)
Raghubir Yadav in Hunkkaar (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 08:04 IST

Raghubir Yadav is known to bring warmth, humour, and an everyman charm to the roles he plays. However, in the upcoming series Hunkkaar: The Roar, viewers will get a chance to see a completely different side of the seasoned actor.

In the JioHotstar series, Yadav takes on the role of Baapji, who is a respected self-styled godman and comes under a cloud due to sexual harassment accusations against him. What sets the casting apart is the stark difference between the character and the image people have formed about the actor over the years. The creators of the series, Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, have mentioned that it was this very aspect that compelled them to cast Yadav in the role.

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Why Was Raghubir Yadav Cast As A Sinister Godman?

As per the creators, the decision was based on the concept of “anti-casting”, which meant that the creators did not want an actor who had acted in similar roles in the past. The creator Kapadia thanked Mukesh Chhabra for suggesting the anti-casting concept because Yadav’s image made him suitable for the character. 

As per Mehra, another reason why the creator chose Yadav for the character was his real-life image. She said that he is a very sweet person in real life and acting in a new avatar was challenging for him. They did not want Yadav to act like a stereotypical villain. The creators wanted Baapji to be portrayed in such a way that he looks credible enough to have influence over others.

Raghubir Yadav Plays A Character Unlike His Usual Roles

For many years, Yadav has played many different characters in the movies, TV series, and online series. But his image has always been linked to realistic, believable, and friendly characters. This is where Hunkkaar changes all these stereotypes.

As per the creators, the task was to present a negative role of Yadav without using the stereotypical characteristics of an evil character. His strength lies in his position, influence, and people’s faith in him. Hence, the casting in itself becomes the plot of the show.

What Is Hunkkaar About?

Hunkkaar: The Roar is a series where a female school student accuses an idolized self-proclaimed godman of sexual harassment. In the series, Fatima Sana Shaikh essays the role of a police officer who leads the investigation of the case while other actors in the show include Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Aneet Padda, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain.

As mentioned by the makers of the show, the show isn’t about challenging the godman as much as it is about challenging a person with immense influence and power.

Fatima’s character in particular has been developed keeping in mind the fact that she is a police officer before being stereotyped as one of those typical “Female Cops”. She wants to conduct an inquiry, establish the facts and believe the girl.

When And Where To Watch Hunkkaar?

Hunkkaar: The Roar is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026. With Raghubir Yadav stepping into a role that the creators themselves describe as a major departure from what audiences have seen from him, his portrayal of Baapji could become one of the most closely watched elements of the series.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

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Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman

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Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman

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Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman

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Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman
Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman
Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman
Raghubir Yadav’s Darkest Role Yet? Hunkkaar Creators Reveal Why They Turned The Sweet Actor Into A Sinister Godman
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