ALT Balaji has released the all-new teaser of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood-starrer Ragini MMS Returns 2 and it promises to be steamier, sexier, scarier and hotter as Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are here to give us nightmares with a touch of temptation and lust.

In the 30 second teaser shared by ALT Balaji on YouTube, we see a recap of the first three instalments of the franchise of this erotic-thriller and then we get the warning of how sexier and scarier this new instalment is going to be. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta had shared a promo from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 which had taken social media by storm!

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will be the second part of the erotic-horror web-series Ragini MMS: Returns that streams on ALT Balaji.

The previous part had Karishma Sharma and Riya Sen in lead roles and now it will be MTV Roadies fame Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood and the promo showed some erotic scenes between Divya and Varun which will set your screen on fire!

The latest Ragini MMS Returns 2 will soon be premiered on ALT Balaji app and after the teaser, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the web-series as the previous part was loved by fans. Ragini MMS is one of the biggest Balaji franchise till date and therefore fans are very excited for the 4th part.

