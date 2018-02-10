After mesmerising the audiences in Ragini MMS returns, Karishma Sharma has turned up the temperatures once again in a latest photoshoot where she can be seen flaunting her black bikini. Before making her venture on the big screen, Karishma featured on the small screen in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Ragini MMS returns fame Karishma Sharma has taken over the Internet with her mesmerising avatar. Clad in a hot black bikini, Karishma can be seen flaunting her curvelicious body and sensuous expressions. The diva took to Instagram to share the photos from her latest photoshoot and captioned, “That crazy little sun of a beach 🤪🤪 Photographed by @aishwarya_nayak_photography.” In an another image from the same photoshoot, Karishma wrote, “A woman becomes unstoppable after she realises she deserves better.”

However, it is not the first time that the diva has left her fans gasping for more. After turning up the temperatures on the big screen on Ragini MMS returns, Karishma has time and again taken to Instagram to share her inspiring style and breathtaking photos clad in a bikini. Not just that, Just after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmaavat, Karishma went ahead to recreate the look of Deepika Padukone, who essayed the role of Rani Padmavati on-screen.

She captioned, “A Strong Woman Is one who feels Deeply and Loves Fiercely. Her Tears flow just as abundantly as her Laughter. A Strong Woman is both Soft and Powerful. She is both Practical and Spiritual. A Strong Woman in her essence is A gift to the World. After watching the film I was moved by portrayal of one of the strongest women Padmavati by @deepikapadukone . Just left me inspired left me in awe this is my way to support Sanjay LEELA and Deepika cheers to great films and cinema. Thanks to the lovely team, who made this possible!”

Before making her big Bollywood debut, Karishma has won hearts on the small screen in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Love by Chance and featured in the web series Life Sahi Hai. With her bold and beautiful pictures, Karishma has surely wooed her fans with her ethereal beauty and breathtaking features, making her one of the hottest faces of Indian Television.

Check out some of her photos from other photoshoot: