Renowned poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday passed away at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday. Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

Bhandari further said Indori was admitted to the hospital on suspicion of coronavirus on Sunday, following which he tested positive for the virus on Monday. The celebrated poet had earlier this morning tweeted to share about his coronavirus diagnosis with his fans and had urged them to pray for his speedy recovery.

He was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry, ghazals and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. The 70-year-old lyricist has penned the lyrics of several Bollywood songs for movies like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, ‘Murder’ and others. He is survived by his wife Seema Rahat and his four children.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the demise of Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, saying he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Rajnath, in a Hindi translated tweet, said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of popular Urdu poet Rahat Indoriji. He was an ardent personality of Urdu.”

“With his memorable poetry, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Today the literary world has suffered a great loss. My condolences to his loved ones in this hour of grief,” he added.

