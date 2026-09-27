Rahul Dev Birthday: “I Played Father And Mother Both”, He Raised His Son Alone, Then Felt Guilty Moving On In Love — 5 Lesser-Known Stories

Rahul Dev Birthday: September 27, marks Rahul Dev’s 58th birthday. With an acting career that has lasted for two decades now, the actor has established himself as a regular face in Hindi films, known for his role of antagonists. However, Rahul Dev has done much more than just act in Hindi films. The actor has done films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and many other languages.

While the actor is quite famous for playing villains onscreen, but offscreen, the actor has revealed much about the personal chapters of his life. From being a single parent to thinking about loving again after losing his wife, there is a very different side to the actor.

Here are five lesser-known stories that offer a glimpse into the man behind the villainous roles.

Rahul Dev Raised His Son As A Single Parent

One of the most difficult phases of Rahul Dev’s life came after the death of his wife, Reena, in 2009. Their son, Siddharth, was only 11 at the time. Dev subsequently took a break from acting and focused on raising his child. In an interview with Zoom Digital, he said he spent about four and a half years being there for his son. He spoke about attending parent-teacher meetings, helping with schoolwork and being involved in his education.

“If you are physically not around your child, that is not parenting right,” Dev said. He added that during those years, he felt he had fulfilled his responsibility as both parents.

“I played a father and mother both,” he said. The decision meant stepping away from an acting career that had already gathered considerable momentum.

He Felt Guilty About Falling In Love Again

Four years after his wife’s death, Rahul Dev found love again with actress and model Mugdha Godse. The two met at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2013 and eventually began a relationship. But Dev has admitted that moving forward emotionally was not easy for him.

In an interview with Sidharth Kannan, he opened up about the guilt and doubts he experienced when he started dating Mugdha. He said anyone who had experienced a “fantastic first relationship” could wonder whether starting another one was right.

His biggest concern was his young son and the possibility that moving on could hurt him or other members of the family. Dev also acknowledged that the age difference between him and Mugdha made him question whether the relationship was appropriate. The couple has continued their relationship for years, with both speaking publicly about their bond.

Rahul Dev Was An Engineer Before Becoming An Actor

Rahul Dev’s path to Bollywood was far from conventional. In a 2025 interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that he was an engineer and had worked with Tata for three months. Acting was not even his original dream.

Dev had wanted to become a cricketer while growing up. He has also revealed that he represented Delhi at the Under-19 level. His parents, however, wanted him to complete his education. His journey eventually took him toward modelling after designer Rohit Khosla spotted him at a nightclub and encouraged him to try modelling. That chance encounter eventually changed the direction of his career.

He Signed Champion Reluctantly At 32

Rahul Dev made his Bollywood debut with Champion in 2000, opposite Sunny Deol. But unlike many actors who spend years chasing their first film, Dev has revealed that he signed the project reluctantly. He was already 32 when he made his debut and had not received formal acting training.

Before Champion, he had also been associated with Mukul Anand’s Dus. Dev said that after working on the project, he received hundreds of offers but turned them down while waiting for something he considered worthwhile. His decision eventually paid off. His portrayal of Nazeer in Champion brought him significant attention and established him as a performer suited to intense roles. He was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

He Wasn’t Sure He Could Do Bigg Boss

After losing his wife, Dev took a long break from acting. In his 2025 interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said he had worked in around 80-81 films before his sabbatical, which lasted from 2011 to 2015. When he returned, however, the industry had changed. Dev said he had no work when he came back and eventually had to restart with Bigg Boss 10.

Interestingly, he admitted that he did not think he was suited to the reality show. “I was not cut out for it,” he said, explaining that he nevertheless took the opportunity because it gave him a way to restart his career. The experience marked another unexpected chapter in a career that had already moved from engineering and modelling to films and television.

Rahul Dev’s Journey Goes Beyond His Villainous Image

What Rahul Dev is probably most known for is his powerful screen presence and portrayal of villainous characters. But his life off-screen has proven him to have quite a vulnerable soul. He gave up his flourishing acting career to bring up his young son. It has been difficult for him emotionally to find another woman after losing his wife. And even when he decided to rejoin the industry, he had to start his career afresh, though having made hundreds of films already.

His own entry into acting happened purely by accident. Be it from his initial desire to be a cricketer, being an engineer, becoming a model, or making his Bollywood debut at 32, Rahul Dev has not always taken the usual route in life.

Now, as he turns 58, perhaps these episodes provide a more rounded view of the actor beyond his screen villains.

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