A romantic picture of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza has managed to catch the attention of a large number of people because of the fact that Rahul Gandhi shared the same on his Instagram Story. The Congress politician uploaded the picture of the couple on Instagram on November 25 along with a song from King, the upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan.







The photograph was first uploaded by Riteish on Instagram on November 24. In the photograph, Genelia is shown to be sitting on her husband’s lap in a restaurant and feeding a slice of pizza to him. Both Riteish and Genelia are seen dressed in pink shirts along with jeans.

The photograph has been captioned by Riteish as “Table for two, chair for one.” The actress Genelia had replied to the caption with “confused which one is the meal.” Later, the photograph was shared by Rahul Gandhi on his Instagram Story along with a song from King.

Why Is Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram Story Being Linked To Rajiv And Sonia Gandhi?

The buzz surrounding Rahul’s post follows his conversation on the relationship of his parents at the November 16 launch of the memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love written by Sonia Gandhi. At the launch event, Rahul narrated a childhood experience he had regarding his parents. According to him, at family dinners, his mother used to sit on the lap of his father. As a child, Rahul did not see anything unusual in it until he realized that this was not what the parents of his friends did.

It may be viewed as a private reflection of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi’s relationship as it became a topic of conversation following the book launch. The picture of Genelia sitting on the lap of Riteish has made people think about the comparison between both the situations. It should be noted that Rahul has not provided any reason for posting the picture in his Instagram Story but the internet has connected the dots on its own.

What Is The Shah Rukh Khan ‘King’ Song Rahul Gandhi Added?

The other aspect that has gotten attention is Rahul’s selection of music. Rather than simply posting the photograph by itself, he also included the track from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan movie, King. The film is receiving plenty of attention before its release. There has been no caption from Rahul explaining why he included the song, leaving it ambiguous as to why he selected it.

Whereas Riteish and Genelia posted the photograph as a light-hearted couple shot, Rahul’s re-post, along with the inclusion of a song from King and his recent comments regarding Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, have put the photograph into perspective.

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