Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor attended the trailer launch event of Raid 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The sequel brings a major casting change, with Vaani Kapoor playing Ajay’s wife—a role previously portrayed by Ileana D’Cruz in the first film.

Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor’s Casting Choice

When asked why Ileana D’Cruz wasn’t returning for the second installment, Ajay Devgn offered a simple explanation.

“That’s true, but the character can change. I mean if you see a lot of Hollywood films also, you know Sean Connery is no more James Bond. It’s the character you follow,” he said.

Ajay’s response suggests that the soul of the story lies in the characters themselves, not necessarily in who plays them.

Vaani’s presence brings a new energy to the same character, offering a fresh dynamic in the sequel.

A Glimpse Into the Action-Packed Trailer

The trailer kicks off with a bang—literally. Ajay Devgn’s character, Amay Patnaik, is seen hammering on the door of a powerful political figure, Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

It’s his 75th raid, and the mission is to unearth massive amounts of black money. But Dadabhai isn’t going down without a fight—he’s ready to play every trick in the book.

Fans of the first Raid will feel a wave of nostalgia, as Saurabh Shukla makes brief but impactful cameo appearances. His return adds a familiar tension and links the two films emotionally.

Vaani Kapoor steps into her role as Amay’s wife, grounding the story with emotional depth while complementing the high-stakes tension.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has started shooting for a high-energy dance number in the film.

Despite viral rumors, according to media reports, she is not teaming up with Honey Singh for the track.

The song is currently being filmed in Mumbai, with Tamannaah aiming to deliver a performance that rivals her previous hits like Aaj Ki Raat and Kaavaalaa.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is all set to release in theatres on May 1, 2025. With political drama, intense raids, and a mix of action and glamour, the sequel looks poised to raise the stakes.

