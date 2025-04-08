Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

The sequel brings a major casting change, with Vaani Kapoor playing Ajay’s wife—a role previously portrayed by Ileana D'Cruz in the first film.

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D'Cruz


Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor attended the trailer launch event of Raid 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The sequel brings a major casting change, with Vaani Kapoor playing Ajay’s wife—a role previously portrayed by Ileana D’Cruz in the first film.

Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor’s Casting Choice

When asked why Ileana D’Cruz wasn’t returning for the second installment, Ajay Devgn offered a simple explanation.

“That’s true, but the character can change. I mean if you see a lot of Hollywood films also, you know Sean Connery is no more James Bond. It’s the character you follow,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ajay’s response suggests that the soul of the story lies in the characters themselves, not necessarily in who plays them.

Vaani’s presence brings a new energy to the same character, offering a fresh dynamic in the sequel.

A Glimpse Into the Action-Packed Trailer

The trailer kicks off with a bang—literally. Ajay Devgn’s character, Amay Patnaik, is seen hammering on the door of a powerful political figure, Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

It’s his 75th raid, and the mission is to unearth massive amounts of black money. But Dadabhai isn’t going down without a fight—he’s ready to play every trick in the book.

Fans of the first Raid will feel a wave of nostalgia, as Saurabh Shukla makes brief but impactful cameo appearances. His return adds a familiar tension and links the two films emotionally.

Vaani Kapoor steps into her role as Amay’s wife, grounding the story with emotional depth while complementing the high-stakes tension.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has started shooting for a high-energy dance number in the film.

Despite viral rumors, according to media reports, she is not teaming up with Honey Singh for the track.

The song is currently being filmed in Mumbai, with Tamannaah aiming to deliver a performance that rivals her previous hits like Aaj Ki Raat and Kaavaalaa.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is all set to release in theatres on May 1, 2025. With political drama, intense raids, and a mix of action and glamour, the sequel looks poised to raise the stakes.

ALSO READ: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

 

Filed under

ajay devgn Ileana D'Cruz Raid 2 Riteish Deshmukh Vaani Kapoor

Stalin Hails SC Judgement

Stalin Hails SC Judgement, Says Its Not Only Victory Of TN But Of All State...
newsx

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz
newsx

Viral Sensation: Wedding Menu With Calorie Counts Leaves Internet Users Speechless
newsx

Congress Slams BJP, RSS, Says Communalism Pushing Country Into Abyss Of Hatred
newsx

Have Been Criticised For Talking About Minorities, But Need To Bring Back OBCs As BJP...
newsx

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Uncapped Sensation Priyansh Arya Blazes To Fastest Century In IPL...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Stalin Hails SC Judgement, Says Its Not Only Victory Of TN But Of All State Govts

Stalin Hails SC Judgement, Says Its Not Only Victory Of TN But Of All State...

Viral Sensation: Wedding Menu With Calorie Counts Leaves Internet Users Speechless

Viral Sensation: Wedding Menu With Calorie Counts Leaves Internet Users Speechless

Congress Slams BJP, RSS, Says Communalism Pushing Country Into Abyss Of Hatred

Congress Slams BJP, RSS, Says Communalism Pushing Country Into Abyss Of Hatred

Have Been Criticised For Talking About Minorities, But Need To Bring Back OBCs As BJP Cheating Them: Rahul At CWC

Have Been Criticised For Talking About Minorities, But Need To Bring Back OBCs As BJP...

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Uncapped Sensation Priyansh Arya Blazes To Fastest Century In IPL History

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Uncapped Sensation Priyansh Arya Blazes To Fastest Century In IPL...

Entertainment

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank