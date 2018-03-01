Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is back on the big screen as a real life hero in his upcoming film Raid. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share a brand new poster of the film that features Ajay as a fearless Income tax officer. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid starring Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla along with Ajay, will hit the screens on March 16th, 2018.

Heroes do not always come in uniforms; some just make the heads turn with their powerful entry. Yes, we are talking about none other than Ajay Devgn, who is coming back on the big screen with his upcoming film Raid. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a brand new poster of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla… New poster of #Raid… Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta… 16 March 2018 release.” In the poster, Ajay Devgn surely makes the heads turn with his heroic entry as a fearless Income tax officer.

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla… New poster of #Raid… Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta… 16 March 2018 release.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by story of the longest running IT raid in the history of India conducted by Sharda Prashad Pandey in the 80s. Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta revealed further details about the film to a leading news agency and said, “Everyone wants their story to be real. Pandey was clear that we should not fictionalise it so much that the reality gets buried beneath. Anybody who is parting with an episode of his life would want to see it being told in a responsible way. My body of work helped me win his trust.”

Talking about the film at the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn said, “I don’t know about the benchmark or perception that this movie might create, but the real struggle with a film was that the character is very heroic, but real at the same time. We tried to keep it real even with the punchlines. It doesn’t feel you’re watching a movie. The challenge was to follow the character as realistically as possible.” He further added, “Especially during 1980s’ era, when the environment wasn’t good, it was not easy. I am sure Ritesh (Shah) and Rajkumar Gupta can tell you incidents when income tax officers were brutally murdered. They use to go through a very hard time.” Raid is scheduled to hit the screens on March 16th, 2018.

