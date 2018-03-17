Ajay Devgn-Ileana D'Cruz starrer Raid features the story of an honest income tax officer named Amay Patnaik. The movie is based in the 80s and explores how he wants to search a popular Uttar Pradesh politician's house. the movie features a lot of theatre actors from the city who have got a platform to showcase their talent on the silver screen.

Ajay Devgn-Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid has opened up well at the box office and has already collected Rs 10.04 crore on Day 1. “After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz,” he tweeted. With this, the movie has also become the third highest opener of the year after Padmaavat and PadMan. The movie is expected to continue its successful run as it is receiving good mouth publicity as well.

The movie revolves around the story of an honest income tax officer named Amay Patnaik. Based in the 80s, the movie explores how he wants to search a popular Uttar Pradesh politician’s house. The movie is set in the backdrop of Lucknow and features a lot of theatre actors from the city who have got a platform to showcase their talent on the silver screen. Talking about his decision to cast local actors in the film, the movie’s director Raj Kumar Gupta revealed in an interview that casting local actors brings flavour to the movie and makes it more authentic.

“I have always believed in casting theatre actors as they bring a lot to films. I have also tried to cast actors from local places where the film is set, as it brings in flavour and authenticity. ‘Raid’ is set in Lucknow which has a very active theatre scene and very talented actors,” he had said in an interview.

