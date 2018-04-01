Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The crime-thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta and has been backed by Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Raid is based on true events that took place in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s crime-thriller Raid is all set to cross the glorious Rs 100 crore mark. The film, which has turned out to be a blockbuster, has earned Rs 94.19 crore by far and is soon to enter the Rs 100 crore club in a few days. The film opened to a massive amount of Rs 10 crore on the first day and has been shining at the domestic Box Office since three weeks. Rid also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles and has been helmed by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta who has previously delivered critically acclaimed films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Ajay Devgn film and wrote, "#Raid is nearing ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 94.19 cr. India biz."

#Raid is nearing ₹ 100 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 1.82 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 94.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

