Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta’s crime-thriller Raid, which features Ajay Devgn as IT officer Amay Patnaik in lead role and also features Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, has managed to mint Rs 23.90 crore at the Box Office after collecting Rs 13.86 crore Saturday. The film is based on true events that took place in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid, which is based on true events that took place in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s. The film released on March 16 and earned a decent amount of Rs 10.04 crore on the opening day and after collecting Rs 13.86 crore on Saturday, the film has managed to make Rs 23.90 crore in two days of its release. Raid has been helmed by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta who has previously delivered critically acclaimed films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the second-day collections of the Ajay Devgn film and wrote, “#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2… Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers… Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ₹ 23.90 cr. India biz.” The film also stars Amit Sial and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. In the Raj Kumar Gupta film, Ajay Devgn plays IT officer Amay Patnaik.

ALSO READ: Academy president John Bailey faces sexual harassment investigation

#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2… Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers… Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ₹ 23.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2018

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan recreates KKK..Kiran moment with Zero co-star Katrina Kaif’s poster

The film has garnered positive reviews by both critics as well as the audience. With powerful dialogues, Ajay Devgn’s intense acting and Saurabh Shukla’s path-breaking performance, the film has shown a massive growth on the second day at the domestic Box Office. Although Raid was a solo release this week, Raid will face competition from Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

ALSO READ: Ugly spat breaks out between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover; here’s what we know

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App