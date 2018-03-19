Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid, which is based on true events that took place in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s has minted Rs 41.01 crore on the third day of its release. The film which opened to Rs 10.04 crore earned Rs 17.11 crore on Sunday.

The film which opened to Rs 10.04 crore earned Rs 17.11 crore on Sunday and became one of the highest weekend openers of this year. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the third-day collections of the crime-thriller and tweeted, “#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences… Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun… Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ₹ 41.01 cr. India biz.”

#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences… Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun… Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ₹ 41.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

Raid has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s. The film released on March 16 and has been directed by realistic filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The film also stars Amit Sial and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. In the Raj Kumar Gupta film, Ajay Devgn plays IT officer Amay Patnaik.

