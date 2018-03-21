Crime-thriller Raid, starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla has been performing exceptionally well at the Box Office and has minted Rs 47.27 crore. The Raj Kumar Gupta film is soon going to cross the Rs 50 crore mark as it has shown tremendous growth over the first weekend. Raid has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Ajay Devgn starrer crime-thriller and wrote, “#Raid is SUPER-STRONG on Mon… An indicator that the film will sustain very well on weekdays… Current trending suggests ₹ 64 cr [+/-] Week 1, which is EXCELLENT for a non-masala film… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr. Total: ₹ 47.27 cr. India biz.” Sharing the film’s overseas Box Office collection, Taran tweeted, “#Raid may not be an Overseas-friendly genre/film, yet has done WONDERFUL biz in its opening weekend… Collects $ 1.8 million [₹ 11.74 cr] till Sun [18 March 2018].”

#Raid is SUPER-STRONG on Mon… An indicator that the film will sustain very well on weekdays… Current trending suggests ₹ 64 cr [+/-] Week 1, which is EXCELLENT for a non-masala film… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr. Total: ₹ 47.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

#Raid may not be an Overseas-friendly genre/film, yet has done WONDERFUL biz in its opening weekend… Collects $ 1.8 million [₹ 11.74 cr] till Sun [18 March 2018]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2018

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and backed by Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

