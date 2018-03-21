Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla's crime thriller Raid, which has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and has minted Rs 53.03 in just five days of its release. Raid is based on true events which occurred in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s crime-thriller Raid has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic Box Office in just five days of its release. The film, after collecting Rs 47.27 crore on Monday has collected Rs 5.76 crore on Tuesday making it a total of Rs 53.03 crore. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles and has turned out to be one of the highest openers of this year. Ajay Devgn’s previous film Golmaal Again was one of the highest grosser of 2017 and with Raid going so strong at the Box Office, we are anticipating that Raid might turn out to be another blockbuster.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the crime-thriller which has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and wrote, “#Raid maintains the momentum… Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Is eyeing an IMPRESSIVE Week 1 total… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr. Total: ₹ 53.03 cr. India biz.”Both Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla’ performance in the film has been applauded by the critics as well as the audience.

#Raid maintains the momentum… Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Is eyeing an IMPRESSIVE Week 1 total… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr. Total: ₹ 53.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2018

Raid is based on true events which occurred in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s. The film released on March 16 and has been directed by realistic filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The film also stars Amit Sial and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. In the Raj Kumar Gupta film, Ajay Devgn plays IT officer Amay Patnaik.

