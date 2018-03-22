Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid, which is based on true events that took place in Uttar Pradesh has minted Rs 58.39 crore in just five days of its release. The crime-thriller, helmed by ace filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, has been enjoying a successful run at the domestic Box Office.

Both Saurabh Shukla and Ajay Devgn’s acting in the film has been applauded by the audience

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s recent film Raid has managed to impress the audience with his spectacular and intense performance in the crime thriller. The film, which features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday and has now minted Rs 58.39 crore in just six days of its release. A good word of mouth and reviews have helped the film enjoy a phenomenal run at the Box Office. Both Saurabh Shukla and Ajay Devgn’s acting in the film has been applauded by the audience.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Ajay Devgn film and wrote, “#Raid maintains a STRONG GRIP… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr. Total: ₹ 58.39 cr. India biz.” The film is based on true events which took place in Uttar Pradesh in the late 80’s. The film which opened to Rs 10.04 crore earned Rs 17.11 crore on Sunday and became one of the highest weekend openers of this year.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sajjan Singh Rangroot to have widest release for a Punjabi film in India

#Raid maintains a STRONG GRIP… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr. Total: ₹ 58.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2018

Crime-thriller Raid has been inspired by the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s. The film released on March 16 and has been directed by realistic filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The film also stars Amit Sial and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. In the Raj Kumar Gupta film, Ajay Devgn plays IT officer Amay Patnaik.

ALSO READ: Blackmail song Bewafa Beauty: Urmila Matondkar is back with her sizzling dance moves

ALSO READ: Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone shares Race 3 poster featuring Bobby Deol to wish Bollywood star Salman Khan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App