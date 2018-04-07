Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's flm Raid has finally entered into the Rs 100 crore club. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the action thriller on his Twitter handle and revealed that the film has minted a total of Rs 100.14 crore in 22 days. After Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Baaghi 2, Raid has emerged as the 4th highest grosser of 2018.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s action thriller film Raid has finally made its entry into the Rs 100 crore club. Despite facing a stiff competition from films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Baaghi 2, Raid has emerged as the 4th highest grosser of 2018. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news and tweeted, “Here’s the fourth 100 cr film of 2018… #Raid crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 22… [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.14 cr. India biz. HIT. ₹ 100 cr Club – 2018 #Padmaavat #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS #Baaghi2 #Raid India biz.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by story of the longest running IT raid in the history of India conducted by Sharda Prashad Pandey in the 80s. Speaking about the film, Ajay Devgn had said, “I don’t know about the benchmark or perception that this movie might create, but the real struggle with a film was that the character is very heroic, but real at the same time. We tried to keep it real even with the punchlines. It doesn’t feel you’re watching a movie. The challenge was to follow the character as realistically as possible.”

In the film, Ajay Devgn essayed the role of an honest IT officer Amay Patnaik while Illeana D’ Cruz is seen playing the role of a supportive wife, who stands by Amay (Ajay Devgn) through thick and thin. Saurabh Shukla as Tauji is seen essaying the role of a corrupt businessman, who has black money worth Rs 420 crores. The romantic tracks of the film like Nit Khair Manga and Sanu Ek Pal Chain by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have striked a right chord among music lovers.

